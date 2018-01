100 τραυματίες σε σύγκρουση τρένου με λεωφορείο στη Ν. Αφρική

ER24, and other services, on scene of a train accident between Hennenman and Kroonstad, FS. Initial reports of approximately 100 patients. Further updates to follow. @ewnupdates @eNCA @OFMNews9497 @jour_maine @SABCNewsOnline @_ArriveAlive @JacaNews

— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) 4 January 2018