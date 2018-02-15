Σοκαριστικό βίντεο με τους πυροβολισμούς σε σχολείο στη Φλόριντα
Ο αριθμός των πυροβολισμών και τα ουρλιαχτά των παιδιών σοκάρουν σε βίντεο που τραβήχτηκε κατά τη διάρκεια της επίθεσης του ενόπλου σε σχολείο της Φλόριντα, προφανώς από κινητά τηλέφωνα μαθητών.
Δείτε το βίντεο: (ΕΔΩ όλες οι μέχρι τώρα γνωστές πληροφορίες)
Just In: The sounds of pure terror inside an American classroom, during what police describe as a "mass casualty" event in Florida.
This chilling video from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High should be the type of thing that is extremely rare.
Tragically, it is not. pic.twitter.com/AtNOlxfoJe
— errol barnett (@errolbarnett) 14 February 2018
Numerous people are dead and more than 20 others are injured after a mass shooting at a south Florida high school Wednesday, officials said.
https://t.co/2cxzLrm6ph pic.twitter.com/mts8PGr7bS
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) 14 February 2018