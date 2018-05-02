Συνετρίβη C-130 του αμερικανικού στρατού στην Τζόρτζια
Αμερικανό στρατιωτικό αεροσκάφος τύπου C-130 συνετρίβη την Τετάρτη στην περιοχή της Τζόρτζια, σημάνοντας συναγερμό στις αμερικανικές αρχές.
Το μεγάλο αεροσκάφος κατέπεσε κοντά στο διεθνές αεροδρόμιο Savannah/Hilton Head της Τζόρτζια, γι άγνωστη μέχρι στιγμής αιτία.
Traffic on I-95 NB as crew respond to the military plane crash @WSAV #Savannah pic.twitter.com/GrSE7p8zoj
— Darius Johnson (@WSAVDariusJ) 2 May 2018
#BREAKINGNEWS military plane crash in #Savannah
5 people were on board
2 confirmed deaths pic.twitter.com/JxXG6hkH0W
— Romney Smith (@RomneyWTOC) 2 May 2018
We're on our way to cover this crash of what official are saying is a C-130 military aircraft just north of Savannah. We're working on getting more details. pic.twitter.com/la69lcwhtb
— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) 2 May 2018