Συνετρίβη C-130 του αμερικανικού στρατού στην Τζόρτζια

02/05/2018 - 19:46
Διεθνή

Αμερικανό στρατιωτικό αεροσκάφος τύπου C-130 συνετρίβη την Τετάρτη στην περιοχή της Τζόρτζια, σημάνοντας συναγερμό στις αμερικανικές αρχές.

Το μεγάλο αεροσκάφος κατέπεσε κοντά στο διεθνές αεροδρόμιο Savannah/Hilton Head της Τζόρτζια, γι άγνωστη μέχρι στιγμής αιτία.

 

 


