Συνετρίβη C-130 του αμερικανικού στρατού στην Τζόρτζια

Αμερικανό στρατιωτικό αεροσκάφος τύπου C-130 συνετρίβη την Τετάρτη στην περιοχή της Τζόρτζια, σημάνοντας συναγερμό στις αμερικανικές αρχές.

Το μεγάλο αεροσκάφος κατέπεσε κοντά στο διεθνές αεροδρόμιο Savannah/Hilton Head της Τζόρτζια, γι άγνωστη μέχρι στιγμής αιτία.

We're on our way to cover this crash of what official are saying is a C-130 military aircraft just north of Savannah. We're working on getting more details. pic.twitter.com/la69lcwhtb

— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) 2 May 2018