Ισραήλ: Χτυπήσαμε στόχους της Χαμάς στη Γάζα
Επίθεση εξαπέλυσε το Ισραήλ σε στόχους της Χαμάς στη Γάζα, και συγκεκριμένα σε υποδομές της Χαμάς μετά και την εμπρηστική επίθεση σε στρατιωτική εγκατάσταση.
Additionally, the strikes were carried out in response to the ongoing attempts to dispatch drones and kites, with the intention of conducting terrorist activity and setting Israeli territory on fire
Η επίθεση της Τρίτης, είχε στόχο πλοία και υπόγεια κέντρα ελέγχου της Χαμάς και αποτελεί απάντηση στις επιθέσεις που γίνονται ακόμη και με drones ή με φλεγόμενους αετούς κατά καλλιεργειών σε ισραηλινό έδαφος.
The strikes were in response to the event that took place yesterday morning, when a number of terrorists infiltrated Israel and set a military post on fire
Απ’ τη μεριά της Χαμάς ανακοίνωσε ότι δεν υπήρξαν τραυματισμοί.
A short while ago, IAF aircraft struck underground Hamas terror infrastructure in northern Gaza, as well as 2 additional military targets that belong to the terror organization's naval force
