Ισραήλ: Χτυπήσαμε στόχους της Χαμάς στη Γάζα

23/05/2018 - 13:31
Διεθνή
Επιμέλεια: Αντρέας Πολυκάρπου

Επίθεση εξαπέλυσε το Ισραήλ σε στόχους της Χαμάς στη Γάζα, και συγκεκριμένα σε υποδομές της Χαμάς μετά και την εμπρηστική επίθεση σε στρατιωτική εγκατάσταση.

Η επίθεση της Τρίτης, είχε στόχο πλοία και υπόγεια κέντρα ελέγχου της Χαμάς και αποτελεί απάντηση στις επιθέσεις που γίνονται ακόμη και με drones ή με φλεγόμενους αετούς κατά καλλιεργειών σε ισραηλινό έδαφος.

Απ’ τη μεριά της Χαμάς ανακοίνωσε ότι δεν υπήρξαν τραυματισμοί.

 

