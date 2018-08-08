Πυροβολισμοί σε νοσοκομείο στη Νέα Υόρκη

08/08/2018 - 17:34
Διεθνή
Η αστυνομία κάνει έρευνα στους ορόφους του Westchester Medical Center

Συναγερμός σήμανε σε νοσοκομείο σε προάστιο της Ν. Υόρκης, έπειτα από αναφορά για πυροβολισμούς.

Η αστυνομία κάνει έρευνα στους ορόφους του Westchester Medical Center, σύμφωνα με τα τοπικά ΜΜΕ. Το νοσοκομείο έχει αποκλειστεί, σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες.

