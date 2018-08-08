Πυροβολισμοί σε νοσοκομείο στη Νέα Υόρκη
Συναγερμός σήμανε σε νοσοκομείο σε προάστιο της Ν. Υόρκης, έπειτα από αναφορά για πυροβολισμούς.
Η αστυνομία κάνει έρευνα στους ορόφους του Westchester Medical Center, σύμφωνα με τα τοπικά ΜΜΕ. Το νοσοκομείο έχει αποκλειστεί, σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες.
Περισσότερα σε λίγο