Λιώνει ο αρχαιότερος παγετώνας- Κρούουν τον κώδωνα οι επιστήμονες

Arctic sea ice is once again pulling away from the coast of far northern Greenland. You can easily see this reflected in the current drift circulation: https://t.co/BkhAkJipgm. Sea ice extent in the Greenland Sea has been at or near a record low for most of 2018. pic.twitter.com/zvOEyNpHut

— Zack Labe (@ZLabe) 6 August 2018