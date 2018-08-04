Ο Αναπληρωτής Εκπρόσωπος του ΓΓ του ΟΗΕ απαντά για το γλωσσάρι

Αναφορά στην Κύπρο κατά την τακτική ενημέρωση των εκπροσώπων διεθνών ΜΜΕ στην έδρα του ΟΗΕ, στην Νέα Υόρκη

Ο Αναπληρωτής Εκπρόσωπος του Γενικού Γραμματέα κ. Farhan Haq, απαντώντας σε ερώτηση Κύπριου δημοσιογράφου, κατά τη χθεσινή τακτική ενημέρωση των διεθνών Μέσων Μαζικής Ενημέρωσης στην έδρα των Ηνωμένων Εθνών, σχετικά με το γλωσσάρι που ετοίμασε πρόσφατα ο Οργανισμός για την Ασφάλεια και τη Συνεργασία στην Ευρώπη, και το κατά πόσο τα Ηνωμένα Έθνη συμφωνούν ότι θα πρέπει να αποφεύγεται η χρήση εκφράσεων όπως «τουρκική εισβολή και κατοχή», ανέφερε ότι τα ακόλουθα:

«Ναι, σχετικά με αυτό, όπως είπατε, ο Οργανισμός για την Ασφάλεια και τη Συνεργασία στην Ευρώπη είναι ξεχωριστός από εμάς (ΟΗΕ). Επομένως, δεν έχουμε κάποιο σχόλιο σχετικά με εισηγήσεις για αναφορές που ο ΟΑΣΕ έχει κάνει. Προφανώς επαφίεται στον ΟΑΣΕ να σχολιάσει αυτό. Βεβαίως, όσον αφορά στη χρήση από μέρους μας όρων και ονοματολογίας για την Κύπρο, μπορείτε να δείτε από τις δικές μας αναφορές, συμπεριλαμβανομένων και των πολλών αναφορών του Γενικού Γραμματέα σχετικά με το Κυπριακό, ότι αυτό είναι το λεκτικό που χρησιμοποιούμε και αυτή είναι η δική μας προτίμηση. Φυσικά δεν έχουμε κανένα σχόλιο για το λεκτικό που χρησιμοποιούν οι ίδιοι οι δημοσιογράφοι».

Ακολουθεί η δήλωση αυτούσια στα αγγλικά:

Question: Thank you Farhan. My question is regarding Cyprus. Recently the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, namely OSCE, suggested to the journalist in both sides, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, to prepare a glossary with words that should be avoided, for example, to avoid “Turkish invasion and occupation”. The huge majority of the Greek Cypriot journalists disagrees with this, pointing out interference to the freedom of speech and intent to ask for withdrawal and denounced the glossary to International Organizations, including the United Nations.

My question is: Does the United Nations agree that we should avoid using words like “Turkish occupation and Invasion”, but talk about Turkish troops, as the glossary suggests among others; I can understand that this has to do with a European organization. However, clarification from the United Nations would be much appreciated. Thank you.

Farhan Haq: Yes regarding that, as you were said, Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe is separate and apart from us, so we wonʼt have any comment about any suggestions or reports that they have put out. Obviously is for them to comment on that.

Regarding our own use of terms and nomenclature regarding Cyprus, of course you can see from our own reporting, including the secretary Generalʼs many reports over the course of this dispute, the language that we use and that is our preference. Of course we have no comment on what journalists themselves will use.

Question: Thank you. There is one more question. On a daily basis the United Nations are talking about refugees, one thousand, two thousand people. Here we are talking about two hundred thousand people. Are we still talking about refugees in Cyprus? Is it still an issue of invasion and occupation since 1974 or something changed, as regards to the United Nations statements?

Farhan Haq: This is an issue which we are leaving to the parties to resolve. The UN has played a part in talks on Cyprus over the years and you will have seen what our position has been.