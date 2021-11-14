1 νεκρός & 1 τραυματίας από έκρηξη αυτοκινήτου στο Λίβερπουλ
Ένας άνθρωπος σκοτώθηκε και άλλος ένας τραυματίστηκε από έκρηξη αυτοκινήτου έξω από το Γυναικολογικό Νοσοκομείο του Λίβερπουλ στη βόρεια Αγγλία, ανέφερε η αστυνομία, η οποία προσέθεσε πως την έρευνα έχουν αναλάβει αξιωματικοί της αντιτρομοκρατικής υπηρεσίας.
Η αστυνομία του Μερσεϊσάιντ ανέφερε σε μία ανακοίνωση πως το αυτοκίνητο φαίνεται πως ήταν ένα ταξί το οποίο είχε σταματήσει στο νοσοκομείο λίγο πριν από την έκρηξη.
Worrying rumours coming out about a car explosion at the Liverpool Womens hospital
— PL Champ19n’s Main Stand Ultras 🌍⭐* (@MainStandULTRAS) November 14, 2021
These were the scenes earlier in Rutland Avenue near Sefton Park as more armed officers arrived in the street and which has been blocked off to all members of the public
Police not confirming if this incident is linked to today’s explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital pic.twitter.com/nyrfi6RzfD
— Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) November 14, 2021
🚨🇬🇧A car exploded in front of a Liverpool hospital.
Bomb squad called to #Liverpool Women’s hospital with huge police response after 'explosion'. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/E7POwtfsdL
— Terror Alarm (@terror_alarm) November 14, 2021
protothema.gr