1 νεκρός & 1 τραυματίας από έκρηξη αυτοκινήτου στο Λίβερπουλ

14.11.2021 - 19:52

1 νεκρός & 1 τραυματίας από έκρηξη αυτοκινήτου στο Λίβερπουλ

Την έρευνα της υπόθεσης ανέλαβε η αντιτρομοκρατική υπηρεσία (ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ)

Ένας άνθρωπος σκοτώθηκε και άλλος ένας τραυματίστηκε από έκρηξη αυτοκινήτου έξω από το Γυναικολογικό Νοσοκομείο του Λίβερπουλ στη βόρεια Αγγλία, ανέφερε η αστυνομία, η οποία προσέθεσε πως την έρευνα έχουν αναλάβει αξιωματικοί της αντιτρομοκρατικής υπηρεσίας.

Η αστυνομία του Μερσεϊσάιντ ανέφερε σε μία ανακοίνωση πως το αυτοκίνητο φαίνεται πως ήταν ένα ταξί το οποίο είχε σταματήσει στο νοσοκομείο λίγο πριν από την έκρηξη.

