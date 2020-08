Έκρηξη Βηρυτός: Νεκρός ο Γάλλος αρχιτέκτονας Ζαν-Μαρκ Μπονφίς

View this post on Instagram

Our lead architect Jean-Marc Bonfils giving a conference on Lebanese Urbanism Law Regulation at Alba, in the hopes of modifying it in beirut by changing the obsolete zoning into a more friendly and ecological one, while preserving the historical buildings. --------------------------------- #jeanmarcbonfils #jeanmarcbonfilsarchitects #architecture #alba #architect #conference #urban #law #urbanism #urbanplanning #archilovers #architectureporn