Έπιασαν ψάρι «γίγαντα» δύο τόνων στα ανοιχτά της Ισπανίας (VIDEO)

Marine biologist Enrique Ostale could not believe his luck when he set eyes on the enormous sunfish he had been called to assess, after a tuna-fishing boat noticed it tangled in its nets off the Mediterranean coast of Ceuta earlier this month.

(Reuters)https://t.co/JRgDcskhR2 pic.twitter.com/lmAAx3b04M

— The Voice of America (@VOANews) October 14, 2021