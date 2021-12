ESA: Ο κομήτης Λέοναρντ πιθανώς θα γίνει ορατός με γυμνά μάτια

Not quite a Christmas miracle, comet Leonard is a rather typical comet in a very comet-y orbit. However, it may soon become visible to the naked eye – a treat for those who spot it, but it gets a “yawn” (thankfully) from our #PlanetaryDefence Office.

☄️👉https://t.co/PJKBrQ1WS2 pic.twitter.com/LDMwWoBEPS

— ESA Operations (@esaoperations) December 8, 2021