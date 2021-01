Η στιγμή της σύλληψης της συζύγου του Αλέξει Ναβάλνι (Βίντεο)

Russian protests in support of @navalny begin in the eastern city of Khabarovsk.

Crowds chant “Putin is a thief”.

A shaken Kremlin has increased arrests and detentions this week hoping people would stay home.

Nevertheless, mass protests are planned across the country. https://t.co/iaillMFSPJ

— Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) January 23, 2021