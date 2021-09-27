Διεθνή

Το Ισραήλ παρέλαβε τα πρώτα τρία F35

Offsite Team
27.09.2021 - 11:38

Το Ισραήλ παρέλαβε τα πρώτα τρία F35

Θα συμβάλουν στην αποστολή της υπεράσπισης του ουρανού του Ισραήλ.

Τρία νέα μαχητικά αεροσκάφη "Adir" (F-35I) προσγειώθηκαν σήμερα στο Nevatim AFB και πρόκειται να ενταχθούν στη μοίρα "Lions of the South" της IAF.

Το νέο αεροσκάφος θα ενισχύσει το τμήμα μαχητικών πέμπτης γενιάς και θα συμβάλει στην αποστολή της υπεράσπισης του ουρανού του Ισραήλ.

