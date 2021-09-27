Το Ισραήλ παρέλαβε τα πρώτα τρία F35

Τρία νέα μαχητικά αεροσκάφη "Adir" (F-35I) προσγειώθηκαν σήμερα στο Nevatim AFB και πρόκειται να ενταχθούν στη μοίρα "Lions of the South" της IAF.

Το νέο αεροσκάφος θα ενισχύσει το τμήμα μαχητικών πέμπτης γενιάς και θα συμβάλει στην αποστολή της υπεράσπισης του ουρανού του Ισραήλ.

Welcome to the Team.

Three new "Adir" (F-35I) fighter jets landed at Nevatim AFB today and are set to join the IAF's "Lions of the South" Squadron. The new aircraft will strengthen the fifth-generation fighter division and contribute to the mission of defending Israeli skies. pic.twitter.com/lT7dlt1UTK

— Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) September 26, 2021