Μυστική Υπηρεσία: Όχημα προσπάθησε να μπει στον Λευκό Οίκο

21.11.2019 - 14:59

Ανακοίνωσε η Μυστική Υπηρεσία των ΗΠΑ

Ένα όχημα, που δεν είχε σχετική άδεια, προσπάθησε να μπει στον Λευκό Οίκο, όπως ανακοίνωσε η Μυστική Υπηρεσία των ΗΠΑ στον λογαριασμό της στο Twitter.

Το εν λόγω όχημα ακολουθούσε ένα άλλο αυτοκίνητο και προσπάθησε να παραβιάσει εξωτερικό σημείο ελέγχου.

Ωστόσο, το όχημα ακινητοποιήθηκε και ο οδηγός του συνελήφθη από τους άνδρες της Μυστικής Υπηρεσίας.

