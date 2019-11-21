Μυστική Υπηρεσία: Όχημα προσπάθησε να μπει στον Λευκό Οίκο

Ένα όχημα, που δεν είχε σχετική άδεια, προσπάθησε να μπει στον Λευκό Οίκο, όπως ανακοίνωσε η Μυστική Υπηρεσία των ΗΠΑ στον λογαριασμό της στο Twitter.

Το εν λόγω όχημα ακολουθούσε ένα άλλο αυτοκίνητο και προσπάθησε να παραβιάσει εξωτερικό σημείο ελέγχου.

Ωστόσο, το όχημα ακινητοποιήθηκε και ο οδηγός του συνελήφθη από τους άνδρες της Μυστικής Υπηρεσίας.

An unauthorized vehicle attempted to gain entry to the White House complex by following another vehicle that was lawfully entering at an external complex checkpoint.

The vehicle was stopped and the individual was immediately taken into custody by Secret Service U.D. Officers. pic.twitter.com/ex406WNK87

— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) November 21, 2019