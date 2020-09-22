Διεθνή

Πληροφορίες για ισχυρή έκρηξη σε χωριό του Λιβάνου (Βίντεο)

22.09.2020 - 15:58

Πληροφορίες για ισχυρή έκρηξη σε χωριό του Λιβάνου (Βίντεο)

Πληροφορίες για πολλούς τραυματίες

Σχεδόν δύο μήνες μετά την ισχυρότατη έκρηξη που συγκλόνισε το λιμάνι της Βηρυττού, άλλη μια φωτιά πιθανότατα μετά από έκρηξη σημειώθηκε σε χωριό του Λιβάνου.

Μεγάλη φωτιά που προκάλεσε ένα πυκνό νέφος μαύρου καπνού, ξέσπασε σε χωριό Ain Qana του Λιβάνου.

Σύμφωνα με το Reuters που επικαλείται τοπικά μέσα, προηγουμένως είχε ακουστεί μια ισχυρή έκρηξη.

Μέχρι στιγμής, παραμένει άγνωστη η αιτία της φερόμενης έκρηξης, ενώ δεν έχει γίνει ακόμη γνωστό αν υπάρχουν θύματα.

sputniknews.gr 

