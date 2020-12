Σεισμός Κροατία: Τουλάχιστον 5 άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους

Start of massive Croatian #earthquake caught LIVE on air, disrupting TV interview DETAILS: https://t.co/vBuVf66kCH pic.twitter.com/1gDahLgSQ6 — RT (@RT_com) December 29, 2020

Spinechilling moment of earthquake during live tv in Croatia pic.twitter.com/3TqrJ1we7v — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) December 29, 2020

A massive earthquake has just rocked Croatia, with the town of Petrinja suffering the worst damage: pic.twitter.com/smsa4cWHq8 — Seb Starcevic (@SebStarcevic) December 29, 2020

AFTERMATH: Video shows people rushing to help and emergency services arriving amid chaotic scenes in the immediate aftermath of a strong earthquake that hit Croatia on Tuesday. https://t.co/dxplPjuERx pic.twitter.com/DyHzJw0y5S — ABC News (@ABC) December 29, 2020

protothema.gr