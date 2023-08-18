Επεισόδια στην Πύλα – Τουρκοκύπριοι επιτέθηκαν σε προσωπικό των Ηνωμένων Εθνών

Επίθεση σε προσωπικό τους από Τουρκοκύπριους και ζημιές σε οχήματα τους καταγγέλλει η Ειρηνευτική Δύναμη των Ηνωμένων Εθνών στην Κύπρο.

The United Nations Peacekeeping Force in #Cyprus (#UNFICYP) condemns the assaults against UN #peacekeepers and damage to @UN vehicles by personnel from the Turkish Cypriot side this morning. Read full statement here: https://t.co/awfxpgY1Et pic.twitter.com/YtK7QW2bbN — UN Cyprus (@UN_CYPRUS) August 18, 2023

Το περιστατικό σημειώθηκε σήμερα (18/8) το πρωί, εντός της νεκρής ζώνης στην Πύλα όπου οι κυανόκρανοι μπλόκαραν παράνομα και μη εξουσιοδοτημένα έργα στην περιοχή. (Διαβάστε εδώ σχετικό ρεπορτάζ).

Σύμφωνα με την ανακοίνωση της ΟΥΝΦΙΚΥΠ, Τουρκοκύπριοι επιτέθηκαν σε προσωπικό της Δύναμης και προκάλεσαν ζημιές σε οχήματα.

Όπως σημειώνει η ΟΥΝΦΙΚΥΠ στην ανακοίνωση της οι απειλές για την ασφάλεια του προσωπικού και οι ζημιές σε οχήματα δεν είναι αποδεκτές και συνιστούν σοβαρό έγκλημα.

Η ΟΥΝΦΙΚΥΠ καλεί τους Τουρκοκύπριους να σεβαστούν την αποστολή της και να απέχουν από οποιεσδήποτε ενέργειας μπορούν να κλιμακώσουν περεταίρω το ζήτημα και να αποσύρουν αμέσως όσα άτομα και μηχανήματα έχουν εντός της νεκρής ζώνης.

Αυτούσια η ανακοίνωση:

The United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) condemns the assaults against UN peacekeepers and damage to UN vehicles by personnel from the Turkish Cypriot side this morning.

The incident took place inside the buffer zone near Pyla/Pile as UN peacekeepers blocked unauthorized construction work in the area.

Threats to the safety of UN peacekeepers and damage to UN property are unacceptable and constitute a serious crime under international law which will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

UNFICYP calls on the Turkish Cypriot side to respect the mission’s mandated authority inside the UN buffer zone, refrain from any actions that could escalate tensions further and to withdraw all personnel and machinery from the UN buffer zone immediately.

The mission is monitoring the situation closely and remains committed to ensuring calm and stability are maintained in the area.