Η δήλωση Γκουτέρες μετά την Τριμερή (Αγγλικό κείμενο)

Συνεχίζονται οι προσπάθειες για λύση του Κυπριακού στα πλαίσια Διζωνικής Δικοινωτικής Ομοσπονδίας στην βάση του κοινού ανακοινωθέντος του Φλεβάρη του 2014, αλλά και στο Πλαίσιο Γκουτέρες αναφέρει στην ανακοίνωση του ο ΓΓ του ΟΗΕ μετά την Τριμερή στο Βερολίνο με τον ΠτΔ και τον κατοχικό ηγέτη Μουσταφά Ακιντζί.

Όπως αναφέρει ο Αντόνιο Γκουτέρες οι συζητήσεις ήταν εστιασμένες και ειλικρινείς με τους δύο ηγέτες να επιβεβαιώνουν εκ νέου τη δέσμευσή τους και την αποφασιστικότητά τους να επιτύχουν μια διευθέτηση βασισμένη σε μια Διζωνική Δικοινοτική ομοσπονδία με πολιτική ισότητα, όπως ορίζεται στα σχετικά ψηφίσματα του Συμβουλίου Ασφαλείας.

Επιπλέον, εντατικοποιούνται οι προσπάθειες για κατάληξη στους όρους αναφοράς ενώ γίνεται αναφορά και σε μία... διαφορετική πενταμερή στον κατάλληλο χρόνο.

Δείτε την ανακοίνωση στα αγγλικά:

This evening I met informally with the leader of the Greek Cypriot Community, Mr Nicos Anastasiades, and the leader of the Turkish Cypriot Community, Mr Mustafa Akıncı, to take stock of efforts toward reaching a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem. Our discussions were focused and frank.

Both leaders welcomed my engagement and reaffirmed to me their commitment and determination to achieve a settlement based on a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality as set out in the relevant Security Council resolutions, including OP4 of UN Security Council Resolution 716 (1991).

The Turkish Cypriot leader and the Greek Cypriot leader, motivated by a sense of urgency, agreed that achieving a comprehensive and durable settlement to the Cyprus problem within a foreseeable horizon is of utmost importance to the future well-being of both communities and that the status quo is unsustainable.

The Greek Cypriot leader and the Turkish Cypriot leader affirmed their commitment to the Joint Declaration of 11 February 2014, the prior convergences, and the six point framework I presented on 30 June 2017 with a view to achieve a strategic agreement paving the way forward for a comprehensive settlement.

In view of these discussions, I have agreed to extend my efforts to achieve terms of reference to serve as a consensus starting point for phased, meaningful, and results-oriented negotiations at the earliest feasible opportunity. In this regard, I committed to explore with the Turkish Cypriot leader and the Greek Cypriot leader and with the Guarantor powers the possibility to convene an informal five-plus-UN meeting at an appropriate stage. It is acknowledged that this time must be different.

I wish to extend my thanks to the government of the Federal Republic of Germany for its support in facilitating this meeting.

