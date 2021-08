Ιράκ: 3 νεκροί σε αεροπορική επιδρομή της Τουρκίας (βίντεο)

#Turkey bombs for the 2nd day #Ezidi genocide survivors: According to local sources Turkish fighter jets have bombarded a hospital in the village Sikeniye of #Sinjar. Casualties reported.

The village Sikeniye is located southern of Mount Sinjar

August 17, 2021