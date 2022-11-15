Ιράκ: Φωτιά εκδηλώθηκε στο αεροδρόμιο της Βαγδάτης - Δείτε βίντεο

Δυνάμεις της πολιτικής προστασίας δίνουν μάχη για την κατάσβεση φωτιάς που ξέσπασε στην αίθουσα αναχωρήσεων του διεθνούς αεροδρομίου της Βαγδάτης, μετέδωσε σήμερα το κρατικό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων INA.

Τα αίτια της φωτιάς δεν έχουν διευκρινιστεί ακόμη.

Δείτε τα βίντεο:

Civil defense forces were fighting a fire that broke out in the departure hall of Iraq’s Baghdad international airport.. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.#Baghdad #InternationalAirport @Xadeejournalist pic.twitter.com/vNbb3XtFcH — Dileep kumar khatri (@DileepKumarPak) November 15, 2022

Firefighters are responding to the fire that broke out in the passenger terminal of Baghdad International Airport. According to preliminary information, some people are reported to be affected by heavy smoke.#Breaking #Iraq #Baghdad pic.twitter.com/IN7QYgJgYy — DEFCON (@DEFCONNEWSTV) November 15, 2022

