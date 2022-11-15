Κατεβάστε τώρα το application της Offsitenews για Android & για iOS
Ιράκ: Φωτιά εκδηλώθηκε στο αεροδρόμιο της Βαγδάτης - Δείτε βίντεο

Offsite Team -
15.11.2022 - 17:35

Αδιευκρίνιστα παραμένουν τα αίτια που προκάλεσαν τις φλόγες

Αδιευκρίνιστα παραμένουν τα αίτια που προκάλεσαν τις φλόγες

Δυνάμεις της πολιτικής προστασίας δίνουν μάχη για την κατάσβεση φωτιάς που ξέσπασε στην αίθουσα αναχωρήσεων του διεθνούς αεροδρομίου της Βαγδάτης, μετέδωσε σήμερα το κρατικό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων INA.

Τα αίτια της φωτιάς δεν έχουν διευκρινιστεί ακόμη.

Δείτε τα βίντεο:

