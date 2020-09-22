Ισχυρή έκρηξη σε χωριό του Λιβάνου (Βίντεο)

Σχεδόν δύο μήνες μετά την ισχυρότατη έκρηξη που συγκλόνισε το λιμάνι της Βηρυττού, άλλη μια φωτιά πιθανότατα μετά από έκρηξη σημειώθηκε σε χωριό του Λιβάνου.

Μεγάλη φωτιά που προκάλεσε ένα πυκνό νέφος μαύρου καπνού, ξέσπασε σε χωριό Ain Qana του Λιβάνου.

Σύμφωνα με το Reuters που επικαλείται τοπικά μέσα, προηγουμένως είχε ακουστεί μια ισχυρή έκρηξη.

Μέχρι στιγμής, παραμένει άγνωστη η αιτία της φερόμενης έκρηξης, ενώ δεν έχει γίνει ακόμη γνωστό αν υπάρχουν θύματα.

A large explosion in the town of Ain Qana in southern Lebanon and initial information indicates that weapons are stored in a house. News from: @TonyBouloss pic.twitter.com/Tt89hswSE1

BREAKING - Another day, another massive explosion in the Middle East. This time once again in Lebanon (near Ain Qana). pic.twitter.com/OtiHaka54n

2020 is not taking a break.

It’s been nearly 2 month since the catastrophic Beirut port explosion in Lebanon.

Now a massive explosion rocked in Ain Qana, South Lebanon.

Cause is still unknown. Ambulances and security forces are rushing to the scene.

God be with us all pic.twitter.com/1w4uexGXVv

— هادي نصرالله (@HadiNasrallah) September 22, 2020