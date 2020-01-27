Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Συγκλονίζουν οι αντιδράσεις για τον θάνατο του
Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Συγκλονίζουν οι αντιδράσεις για τον θάνατο του
Κανείς δεν μπορεί να το πιστέψει. Ο πλανήτης βρίσκεται σε σοκ από την είδηση του τραγικού θανάτου του Κόμπε Μπράιαντ και ο ένας μετά τον άλλον οι διασημότεροι αθλητές του κόσμου αποχαιρέτισαν μέσω των social media τον mamba
— Nikos Zisis (@nik683) January 26, 2020
This is heartbreaking. I’m devastated.
— Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) January 26, 2020
Such a sad day. RIP to a legend. He was an inspiration to so many including myself. Prayers to his loved ones right now. #mamba
— Jimmer Fredette (@jimmerfredette) January 26, 2020
Tyson Chandler clearly heartbroken. Not sure how these players are able to focus on the game. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/QlO0ByjsEI
— Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) January 26, 2020
Still can’t believe @kobebryant 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/swscrtnFAx
— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) January 26, 2020
This is not real right now
— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020
🙏🏽🤦🏽♂️ RIP to a legend smh
— Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) January 26, 2020
There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1
— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020