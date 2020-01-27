Διεθνή

Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Συγκλονίζουν οι αντιδράσεις για τον θάνατο του

Offsite Team
26.01.2020 - 23:54

Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Συγκλονίζουν οι αντιδράσεις για τον θάνατο του

Σύσσωμος ο παγκόσμιος αθλητισμός προσπαθεί να ξεπεράσει το σοκ από την τραγική είδηση της απώλειας του Κόμπε Μπράιαντ

Κανείς δεν μπορεί να το πιστέψει. Ο πλανήτης βρίσκεται σε σοκ από την είδηση του τραγικού θανάτου του Κόμπε Μπράιαντ και ο ένας μετά τον άλλον οι διασημότεροι αθλητές του κόσμου αποχαιρέτισαν μέσω των social media τον mamba

Tags
KOBE BRYANT
Home