Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Συγκλονίζουν οι αντιδράσεις για τον θάνατο του

Κανείς δεν μπορεί να το πιστέψει. Ο πλανήτης βρίσκεται σε σοκ από την είδηση του τραγικού θανάτου του Κόμπε Μπράιαντ και ο ένας μετά τον άλλον οι διασημότεροι αθλητές του κόσμου αποχαιρέτισαν μέσω των social media τον mamba

This is heartbreaking. I’m devastated. — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) January 26, 2020

Such a sad day. RIP to a legend. He was an inspiration to so many including myself. Prayers to his loved ones right now. #mamba — Jimmer Fredette (@jimmerfredette) January 26, 2020

Tyson Chandler clearly heartbroken. Not sure how these players are able to focus on the game. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/QlO0ByjsEI — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) January 26, 2020

This is not real right now — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020

🙏🏽🤦🏽‍♂️ RIP to a legend smh — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) January 26, 2020