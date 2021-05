Νύχτα-κόλαση στο Ισραήλ: Κατάσταση «εκτάκτου ανάγκης» στη Λοντ

UPDATE | Newly emerged video appears to show Jewish residents of city of #Lod being evacuated by Israeli police #SputnikUpdates #Israel #Palestine https://t.co/iECw9G8Nph pic.twitter.com/la5TY1Ebrr

Twelve people wounded, two remain in serious condition as a result of violent clashes in Israeli city of #Lod - reports

▪️Israeli authorities declare state of emergency in city of Lod, site of riots#SputnikUpdates #Israel #Palestine #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/HzBiZ1KuWe

— 🌎 Sarwar 🌐 (@ferozwala) May 11, 2021