Αποσύρονται τρόφιμα από την κυπριακή αγορά (Λίστα)

Product details: Product name Pack size Best before date

Eat Real Quinoa Puffs White Cheddar 40g, 113g All best before dates up to and including end of May 2022

Eat Real Quinoa Puffs Mediterranean 40g, 113g All best before dates up to and including end of May 2022

Eat Real Quinoa Puffs Jalepeno & Cheddar 40g, 113g All best before dates up to and including end of May 2022

Eat Real Quinoa & Kale Puffs White Cheddar 40g,113g All best before dates up to and including end of May 2022

Eat Real Quinoa & Kale Puffs Jalepeno & Cheddar 40g, 113g All best before dates up to and including end of May 2022

Mamia Organic Carrot Puffs 20g All date codes