Λάθος ανακοίνωση από Foreign Office για είσοδο στην Κύπρο

Σε λανθασμένη ανακοίνωση προέβη το Foreign Office αναφορικά με την είσοδο Βρετανών στην Κύπρο.

Συγκεκριμένα όπως αναφέρει σε χθεσινή ανακοίνωση του, μετά και τα έκτακτα μέτρα της Κυπριακής Κυβέρνησης, σε περίπτωση που κάποιος δεν έχει βεβαίωση ότι εξεταστικέ για κορωνοϊό θα δικαιούται να εισέλθει στην Κύπρο, ωστόσο θα πρέπει να μπει σε υποχρεωτική καραντίνα 14 ημερών, σε συγκεκριμένη τοποθεσία.

Προφανώς η Βρετανική Κυβέρνηση αντιλήφθηκε λάθος τα μέτρα που εξήγγειλε η Κυπριακή Δημοκρατία, αφού αυτό που λέχθηκε χθες διά στόματος Υπουργού Υγείας ήταν ξεκάθαρό. Πιο συγκεκριμένα σε περίπτωση που θέλει κάποιος να εισέλθει στην Κυπριακή Δημοκρατία πρέπει να προσκομίσει ιατρική βεβαίωση (με ισχύ 4 ημερών) ότι εξετάστηκε για κορωνοϊό και στη συνέχεια να μπει σε καραντίνα 14 ημερών σε τοποθεσία που θα υποδείξει η Κυβέρνηση.

Στην περίπτωση δε που δεν διαθέτει πιστοποίηση αναλύσεων ή αυτή είναι παλαιότερη των 4 ημερών τότε δεν θα εισέρχεται στην Κυπριακή Δημοκρατία.

Όπως πληρούμαστε, το Κυπριακό Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών έχει εντοπίσει το λάθος από το Foreign Office, και έχει επικοινωνήσει Μάζι του, ενώ εντός των επόμενων ωρών αναμένεται διορθωτική ανακοίνωση από το FCO.

Αυτούσια η λανθασμένη ανακοίνωση από το Foreign Office:

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advises against all but essential travel to the Republic of Cyprus, due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and in line with various controls and restrictions imposed by the Cypriot authorities. British nationals in Cyprus should follow the advice of the Cypriot authorities, which includes vacating their tourist accommodation by 21 March.

The Republic of Cyprus government has announced stricter measures from 0100 local time on 15 March for those entering Cyprus. UK nationals (and other non-Cypriots) will not be permitted to enter the Republic of Cyprus for touristm. UK nationals may enter if they are legal residents in the Republic of Cyprus, working in the Republic, attending educational institutions in the Republic or, with prior authorisation, have unavoidable professional obligations.

On 15 March, the Republic of Cyprus government declared a state of emergency and announced additional restrictions. From 6pm on 16 March, any arriving passengers (including British nationals) must present a medical certificate issued within the past four days to show they have tested negative for coronavirus. If not, they must enter a 14-day quarantine in state facilities. These restrictions are in force until 30 April. (Η λάθος επισήμανση)

The Republic of Cyprus government has also instructed all hotel and tourist accommodation to shut their operations by 21 March, and to remain closed until 30 April. The government has stated that all tourists will need to leave their accommodation by 21 March.

The administration in the north of Cyprus has introduced a temporary ban on British nationals entering the north of Cyprus from 12 March. The administration also requires anyone who enters the north of Cyprus to self-isolate for 14 days if they have arrived on the island from a range of countries / territories, including the UK, within the last 14 days. Anyone entering self-isolation is required to complete the full period of 14 days before leaving again. Some crossing points between the north and the south of the island have been temporarily closed.

Following policy changes announced by the Republic of Cyprus Government and the administration in the north, British Nationals will be unable to cross either the Greek Cypriot or Turkish Cypriot crossing points in either direction regardless of their residency status until further notice. See Health.

The rules on travel to EU countries will stay the same until 31 December 2020. This page will be updated with country-specific information for travellers to Cyprus as things change. Sign up for email alerts and view the latest updates for UK nationals travelling to and living in Europe.

Around one million British nationals visit Cyprus every year. Most visits are trouble-free.

If you’re living in or moving to Cyprus, visit our Living in Cyprus guide in addition to this travel advice.

Terrorist attacks in Cyprus can’t be ruled out. See Terrorism

Cyprus has a strict zero tolerance towards drugs. See Local laws and customs

Driving standards are poor. You should drive with great care. See Road travel

There have been reports of an increase in holidaymakers being encouraged to submit a claim for personal injury if they have experienced gastric illness during their stay. You can find more information about the action you can take if you have suffered a personal injury on the Citizens Advice website. You should only consider pursuing a complaint or claim if you have genuinely suffered from injury or illness; if you make a false or fraudulent claim, you may face legal proceedings in the UK or Cyprus.

If you need to contact the emergency services call 112.

If you’re abroad and you need emergency help from the UK government, contact the nearest British embassy, consulate or high commission.

You should take out comprehensive travel and medical insurance before you travel. For information on the European Health Insurance Card see Health.